US Senate approved legislation calling on the Trump administration to toughen its response to China's alleged crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority, the latest push in Washington to punish China as President Donald Trump blames Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic.

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, calls for sanctions against those responsible for the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim groups.

It specifically singles out a member of China's powerful Politburo as responsible for "gross human rights violations" against them.

The Republican-led Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent, without a roll-call vote. Passage sends the measure to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, which must approve it before it is sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.

The Senate move comes amid steadily worsening relations between the Trump administration and Beijing over the global Covid-19 pandemic, which Washington has blamed on China's lack of transparency about the initial outbreak there.

A million Muslims detained

China denies mishandling the outbreak and has condemned moves to pass legislation in support of the Uighurs as malicious attacks and serious interference in its internal affairs that would affect bilateral cooperation.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslim Uighurs have been detained in camps in China's Xinjiang region in recent years. China denies mistreatment of Uighurs and says the camps provide vocational training.