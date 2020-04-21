‘Collapse’ is probably insufficient when it comes to describing the scale of the historical plummet witnessed yesterday in global oil prices, with global oil markets still under immense pressure.

The dramatic drop in the US futures markets meant that the May contract price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) – one of the primary global oil benchmarks against which global crude oil prices are pegged – reached a new record-low of minus (negative) $37.63. The reverberations of the event have already been felt in the price of other global benchmarks, with the June Brent price already having taken a knock.

With such a dramatic drop witnessed last night, there would have undoubtedly been many lay observers who, before this moment, would never have thought that such a development was possible. To the rescue were the more informed observers of the world who quickly scrambled to explain just exactly what the implications of the price plunge would be, both in its expected economic and the more grandiose geopolitical ramifications to come. For the everyday consumer, however, as such a drop in prices has occurred against the backdrop of currently stalled economic activity, ordinary people may not be able to act upon their now enhanced purchasing power in what is quickly turning out to be a second global economic recession for the millennial generation.

The gravity of the situation (that US President Trump allayed as merely short-term), largely mirrors the extraordinary drop in global economic activity amid the pandemic that has now gripped the world, altering as has done so just about every walk of life imaginable. Unsurprising in its occurrence but surprising in its magnitude, the reduction in global economic activity witnessed as of late, subsequently translated into exceptionally suppressed demand for oil. That reduced demand then went on to induce a global oil glut which, combined with latent limitations in regional storage capacity (a further sign of the unprecedented times, but also global variation in storage capacity), resulted in the staggeringly low prices in futures contracts seen yesterday.

What makes the changes that are being witnessed in the global oil industry such a prominent and guaranteed feature of political talk and the daily news is the centrality of the use of fossil fuels as the major source of the world’s primary energy generation. Moreso, and perhaps susceptible to the greatest amount of spin, speculation, and sensationalism, is the geopolitical value habitually read into such developments, warranted or unwarranted, excessively deterministic or otherwise naively underplayed.

One quip has been that the move is a manifestation of Saudi Arabia’s new-found penchant for independence and Saudi-nationalism, inspired by its young and quite unhinged de-facto ruler, who seems not to mind incurring a US backlash as he drives to gut the US shale oil industry, secure in the thought that his country could weather what was expected to be a short global economic downturn. In contrast, rather than part of a cunning strategy, the detriment to US interests may simply be welcome collateral damage brought on by a fickle disagreement on the scale of production cuts amidst the global health crisis, that then turned into a reckless price war initiated by the Saudis on Russia earlier this month.