Four men acquitted in the kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan have been rearrested and will stay in jail while prosecutors appeal the ruling, officials said.

A Pakistani court sparked US outrage on Thursday after it overturned the death sentence of British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, as well as the convictions of three alleged accomplices in the 2002 murder.

Pakistan's interior ministry said late Friday the four would remain in jail while prosecutors appeal their acquittals in the country's Supreme Court.

'Due process'

The men have been rearrested and will be detained "for a period of three months pending filing of the appeal", the interior ministry said.

The statement reiterated the government's "commitment to follow due process under the laws of the country to bring terrorists to task".

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about militants.

A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the city nearly a month later.