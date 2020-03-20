Millions of people around the world have opted for self-isolation and social distancing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) which has already claimed at least 10,000 lives. But tens of thousands of war-affected refugees are living in squalid, overcrowded camps and it is only a matter of time until they will be exposed to the deadly virus.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), there are 70.8 million forcibly displaced people around the world, including 25.9 million refugees and 3.5 million asylum seekers. Most of these people are living in refugee camps with limited healthcare, making them extremely vulnerable to a potential outbreak.

UNHCR spokesperson Cécile Pouilly said they are working with several governments and nonprofits that host the most number of refugees to ensure camps are properly sanitised, which includes distribution of clean water, soap, and disinfectants. The international body has also offered $33 million to improve camping conditions through the training of more health workers.

Will that be enough?

Many local accounts reveal a dark reality in camps.

Initially built to house 3,000 refugees, the Moria Refugee Camp in Lesbos, Greece, is currently packed with more than 20,000 people, living in tents and sheds. Some families of six people have to share a small tent while everybody has to wait in lines for hours just to get something to eat and drink, which makes social distancing impossible for the camp's inhabitants. Camp residents claim that the Greek government does not distribute any masks or hand sanitisers let alone provide medicine for the sick. Long before the outbreak, international aid agencies warned that people in the Moria Camp are deliberately being neglected and there are thousands of people in the camp who are in need of urgent medical care.

The Greek government recently announced certain restrictions for the residents of the Moria Camp. Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum, Panagiotis Mitarachi announced that the refugees in Moria Camp will be allowed to temporarily exit the facilities only in small groups, every hour between 7am and 7pm to obtain food and supplies until the end of April. The government previously banned any new entries to the camp as of March 1.

The situation is no different for Rohingya refugees. Bangladesh is known to shelter over a million Rohingya refugees, mainly in Cox’s Bazar. And although the country has declared the first coronavirus related death, the overcrowded mass prayer that took place last week proves that those living in the country are not that aware of the danger this novel virus poses. Currently, there are no coronavirus cases reported from the refugee camps in Bangladesh, however Rohingya refugees claim they are not informed enough against the pandemic and do not have any idea about the symptoms due to the internet restrictions the Bangladesh government imposes on the refugee camps.