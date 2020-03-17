Despite its name, the Spanish Flu was likely not Spanish at all.

Several theories have been put forward with no definitive cause confirmed even a century after the devastating pandemic, which killed anywhere between 50-100 million people.

The origin is either; in France, among soldiers fighting in the trenches, or a ranch in the US state of Kansas. Chinese labourers brought over to Europe to help the war effort have also been cited as a possible source.

Part of that mystery lies in the circumstances of the war. Neither side wanted to give its opponent any indication of the scale of the epidemic, fearing it would be used for propaganda purposes. That made it harder for scientists to later determine where and how it started.

The unfortunate legacy of giving the virus its name, therefore, landed on the lap of neutral Spain.

Because its media was unencumbered by wartime restrictions, Spanish journalists were the first to describe the impact this strange new disease was having. The rest of the world picking up on these reports for the first time, therefore, gave the disease the name ‘Spanish flu’.

A potent killer

The First World War killed up to 40 million people at its highest estimates, and a large number of these were killed by the Spanish flu.

Battlefield hygiene meant little could be done to counter the spread of the disease, as most soldiers lived in cramped trench conditions on the front.

According to Stanford University academics, more US soldiers died of the flu in Europe than fell in combat.

When infected soldiers went home, they took the flu with them, helping speed up its rampage across the globe.

It is believed that up to a third of the world’s population at the time, or 500 million people, were infected by the flu. Of these between 10 and 20 percent ending up dying of the disease.

The death toll of up to 100 million people makes the Spanish flu the deadliest pandemic in human history, even more so than the medieval Black Death.

In the years following the Spanish flu outbreak, scientists identified the virus as an avian variant of the common H1N1 flu causing virus. Similar pandemics occurred at several points during the following century but none as deadly - a notable example was the 2009 Swine flu pandemic, which had a mortality rate of approximately 0.001 percent, according to US researchers.

The Spanish flu was especially lethal among infants, young people between the ages of 20 and 40, and the over 65s, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With no vaccines available to tackle its spread, the measures introduced were similar to the ones we see today with the novel Coronavirus crisis, though the application was not uniform.

People were advised to maintain strict hygiene methods and practice social distancing methods.

The pandemic eventually petered away as its victims either died or gained immunity.