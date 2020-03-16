Russia's Constitutional Court on Monday approved a package of amendments including a "reset" of President Vladimir Putin's previous terms, giving him the possibility to rule into 2036.

The approval came just two days after Putin signed the reform bill, which has faced fierce criticism from opposition figures who say it will allow the longtime Russian leader to become "president for life."

The court published the ruling on its website, upholding a wide-ranging package of reforms first proposed by Putin in January and approved last week by Russia's two houses of parliament.

A public vote on the reforms has been scheduled for April 22 but it was unclear whether that might be delayed by the global coronavirus crisis.

Putin first proposed the reforms in January, in a shock to Russia's political establishment that was quickly followed by the resignation of his longtime prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The reforms included granting more power to parliament and strengthening the role of the State Council, an advisory body, leading to speculation that Putin — first elected in 2000 — could hold on to power in a new role.

Putin repeatedly denied he had any intention of staying on but then last week suddenly backed a last-minute amendment by the first woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, restarting the clock on previous presidential terms.

Opposition protests