As the United States and the Taliban signed their much-hyped peace deal in Doha just over ten days ago the real challenge then was the brewing deadlock between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah both threatening to declare themselves President of Afghanistan.

The delayed swearing-in ceremonies came good and both candidates have declared themselves president despite the US Envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad’s last-minute diplomacy hours before the inauguration of both candidates.

With the truce on the verge of breakdown as a result of increased violence, Ghani’s dithering on releasing the Taliban prisoners, all eyes are on Abdullah. The mild-mannered eye doctor who in the previous three elections ceded defeat has finally taken a stand after more than a decade of compromise.

Calmness personified

Afghanistan’s political scene has been violent, chaotic and daggers drawn since the arrival of the US-led coalition in 2001. All leading figures are controversial, and at worst, have blood on their hands given their past as warlords, drug lords and warring during the post-Soviet era.

Abdullah – always on the sidelines of the legendary Ahmad Shah Massoud – was always the diplomat and mediator. His Pashtun-Tajik heritage made him the perfect foil to an otherwise unrepentant ethnic divide that has bedevilled Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul in 1992. Next to Ahmad Shah Massoud, Abdullah played a key role in the negotiated surrender of the Soviet-backed Najibullah government. For a moment it seemed Afghanistan would breath easy before Gulbuddin Hekmatyar started the now infamous never-ending cycle of ethnic and political turf wars that have divided Afghanistan.

Fast forward a decade to 9/11 and Abdullah was the obvious choice to be the first foreign minister in the Karzai-led set up following the Bonn accords, which brought together a power-sharing agreement between the various brokers after the fall of the Taliban.

Abdullah was one of the few senior ministers who kept his job through the transition period and the various cabinet swaps of the Karzai era. He led the initial period of Afghan calm in the early years leading up to 2004 before the insurgency developed in the southeast of the country. He maintained strong relations with the EU given his earlier role as Massoud’s envoy to Europe and the outside world.

Abdullah was the sole English-speaking link between Afghanistan and the West throughout the 1990s when the world shunned the Taliban-run Kabul regime.

Leadership challenge fraught with fraud