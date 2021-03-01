Amidst the strain and anxiety of the pandemic, it feels reassuring to celebrate the unprecedented feats of publicly-funded scientific accomplishments that continue to dot the headlines. These include the landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars to each newly announced vaccine breakthrough, the most recent of which adds Cuba to the list of homegrown vaccine developers.

For the fortunate few, the incredible progress on vaccine development and the race to inoculate will shape policy making for the year ahead. The billions without powerful governments to play the zero-sum game over supplies, however, face years of uncertainty.

Whether we look at the UK speedboat or the EU tanker, developed countries seem relatively certain that a majority of their adult populations will receive a shot by the end of 2021. Middle income countries, like Mexico and Turkey, can expect slower distribution but a potential to see similar results in 2022.

The nations remaining, where a majority of humanity resides, can hope to see their populations protected by the latter half of 2023 at the earliest. This is an optimistic scenario that does not consider the consequences of trade disputes, mutant strains and unexpected booster requirements.

In the face of this gross inequity, a simple proposal is quietly gaining support and raising questions about how global systems justify themselves. The concept is relatively straightforward: the designs and methods underpinning Covid-19 therapies be made publicly available and not subject to intellectual property (IP) protection.

This campaign coalesced into a proposal, initially led by India and South Africa, to the WTO’s Council for the Agreement of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) late last year. It calls for a time-limited waiver of IP laws on products relating to the “prevention, containment or treatment of Covid-19”.

Essentially, now that we have the means to put this pandemic behind us, we should void the patents preventing every capable manufacturer from rolling them out.

The TRIPS waiver would facilitate the conditional technology transfer needed to enable a range of sophisticated producers to rapidly increase production of proven and effective means of fighting this pandemic.

But it’s detractors fear any such allowance would open the floodgates that undermine the incentive to innovate everywhere.

The greatest wealth is health

The TRIPS waiver, now supported by over a hundred nations including China, is not as revolutionary a proposal as it seems. It is a narrow exemption stemming from the current pandemic emergency and not a ‘Third World’ plot to undermine capitalism or private incentive structures.

Regardless, however, it is destined to fail in the face of powerful opposition from the US, together with European nations and the UK among others. There is a cruelty to the fact that the countries in opposition feature prominently among the ten which have distributed 75 percent of all vaccinations globally – in stark contrast to 130 nations whose people have yet to receive a single dose.

Over the last year, the radical public responses the virus forced upon governments has made clear that unprecedented decision-making is possible, regardless of socio-political orthodoxy.

The conversation at TRIPS itself would have seemed unthinkable only a few years ago. It was a forum where nations like India, often described as the “World’s Pharmacy” for it’s vaccine and drug manufacturing capacity, saw it’s generic manufacture of life-saving therapeutics come in for criticism as tantamount to expropriation.