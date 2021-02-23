WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine files EU rights case against Russia for state-sanctioned hits
Kiev has accused Moscow of targeted “assassinations of perceived opponents” in Russia and other countries.
Ukraine files EU rights case against Russia for state-sanctioned hits
European Court of Human Rights, Strasbourg, France, September 11, 2019. / Reuters
February 23, 2021

Ukraine has accused Russia of targeted assassinations of "perceived opponents" in a case lodged at the European Court of Human Rights, the latest salvo by Kiev in a barrage of legal complaints against Moscow.

The case, which was filed last week, accuses Russia of carrying out "state-authorised" assassinations in Russia and on the territory of other states ... outside a situation of armed conflict, the court said on Tuesday.

It is the ninth case taken by Ukraine against Russia at the ECHR, which hears complaints over alleged breaches of the European Convention on Human Rights. 

READ MORE:Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists begin prisoner swap

Ukraine also accuses Russia of failing to investigate the assassinations "and of deliberately mounting cover-up operations aimed at frustrating efforts to find the persons responsible", the court said.

The court did not provide details of the alleged assassinations.

Recommended

Ukraine argues that they constitute an infringement of the right to life, which is protected by the Convention on Human Rights, to which Russia is a signatory.

Other cases taken by Ukraine relate to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, human rights violations in the Crimea peninsula which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian navy vessels in the Kerch Strait in 2018.

READ MORE: Russia, Ukraine to revive peace process amid little progress

Ukraine's government has been at war with separatists in eastern Ukraine since pro-Russian militias launched a bid for independence in the wake of Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Nearly 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which deepened Russia's estrangement from the West.

READ MORE: Ukraine calls up reservists amid tensions with Russia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza