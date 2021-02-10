Time is running out to save dozens of people trapped inside a tunnel three days after a devastating flash flood likely caused by a glacier burst in India’s Himalayan north.

Thirty-two bodies have been found so far, officials said on Wednesday. It may take days for more bodies to be found under the tonnes of rocks and other debris and the thick blanket of grey mud.

Twenty-five of the bodies were yet to be identified.

Many of the victims are poor workers from hundreds of miles away in other parts of India whose whereabouts at the time of the disaster may not have been known.

The main focus of the massive rescue operation, under way day and night since Sunday, is the tunnel. It is located near a severely damaged hydroelectric plant that was under construction at Tapovan in Uttarakhand state.

Rescue team still hopes to reach 34 people alive

Workers there have been battling their way through hundreds of tonnes of sludge, boulders and other obstacles to try and reach 34 people who rescuers hope are alive in air pockets.

"As time passes, the chances of finding them are reducing. But miracles do happen," Piyoosh Rautela, a senior state disaster relief official said.