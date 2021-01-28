With peak tourism season in full swing and coronavirus infections surging to unprecedented heights, UAE is calling on overseas professionals who work remotely to relocate to Dubai city where they will get free vaccines.

Dubai's new virtual working programme for digital workers began in October which it said was "all about remote working with unrivalled connectivity and top co-working spaces."

The city has now added free Covid-19 vaccine to its plan to attract foreigners.

"With a new one-year virtual working programme, you can live and work by the beach," said the Visit Dubai website.

"An added benefit of the programme is that all UAE residents receive Covid-19 vaccinations free of charge," it said.

The virtual working programme is valid for one year and costs US$287 including medical insurance with valid UAE coverage and processing fee per person, the website said.

The programme also grants subscribers access to all the standard services that UAE residents benefit from, including telecoms, utilities, and schooling.

Signs of strain

Last week, Dubai's tourism department announced an immediate halt to all live entertainment at hotels and restaurants, after suspending non-urgent surgeries at hospitals to deal with an influx of Covid-19 patients.

Both decisions come after months of Dubai promoting itself as the ideal pandemic-friendly vacation spot while coronavirus infections skyrocketed.