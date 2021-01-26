Russia has said that the United States must lift sanctions against Tehran and comply with the Iran nuclear deal as a condition for the Islamic republic to rejoin the accord.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday that he hoped that "the United States returns to full compliance with the corresponding Security Council resolution, creating conditions for Iran to meet its obligations under the nuclear deal."

Ahead of talks, Lavrov said that "one of the most pressing topics is the task of rescuing the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA)."

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers had their first meeting in the Russian capital since the change of power in the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif echoed Russia's position, saying that if Washington lifts sanctions on Iran, "we will return to the full implementation of our obligations" under the agreement.

Deal in limbo

The Iran nuclear deal was agreed in 2015 between Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France, and Germany.

It offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear ambitions and guarantees it would not seek an atomic bomb.

The agreement largely fell apart after former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and ordered officials to reimpose tough penalties against Tehran as part of his administration's "maximum pressure" policy.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have steadily increased.