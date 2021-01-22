The Al Abbas Islamic Centre in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, has become the first mosque in the UK to open as a Covid vaccination centre and is expected to vaccinate up to 500 people a day.

According to the BBC, the mosque's imam believes taking a frontline role will help dispel false information that the vaccine was forbidden in Islamic law.

"It will send a strong message to our Muslim brothers and sisters. We are doing this to say a big 'no' to fake news and a big 'yes' to the vaccine," Sheikh Nuru Mohammed said.

"Muslim scholars advise us to get the vaccine because the sanctity of life is important in Islam," Mohammed said.

England's health service, the NHS, has expressed fears false information and myths could stymie efforts to vaccine South Asian communities.

Earlier, the BBC reported Whatsapp messages circulating about the Covid-19 vaccine contained misinformation that the jab was made using animal products, playing into the religious sensitivities of both Hindi and Muslim communities in the UK.

Doctors from those communities have shared false information that they have come across that were circulating among their family and friends.

Birmingham mosque trustee Dr Rizwan Alidina told the BBC the "significance of the venue" will help rally the Muslims who are hesitant to show up for vaccination.

READ MORE:Johnson: UK likely to see more stringent measures to control virus

British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Dr Ramesh Mehta also confirmed Bame (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities' vaccine hesitancy was underpinned by social media messaging on beef and pork products used in the vaccine.