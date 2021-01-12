The decade-old conflict in Syria has claimed the lives of more than 450, 000 people. The number of people in need reached 13 Million in 2020, out of which 4.8 Million are vulnerable children. The number of people in acute need in Syria is over 5 million, while Syria's internally displaced have surpassed 6.2 million people. Over 5 million Syrians have become refugees, or externally displaced.

These staggering numbers indicate the multiplicity of the problem and complexity of the solution. At its core is a humanitarian dimension, closely linked to economies and livelihoods. Conflicts prevent people from sustaining a dignified life without depending on external relief. In 2017, the World Bank indicated that economic activity in Syria shrunk by 60 percent compared to 2010.

Already burdened with severe economic loss, Statista revealed that nearly a quarter of the houses in Syria had been damaged. These numbers are a sad reminder to all of us on the devastating impact protracted crises have on human life and suffering. It is also a reminder of the cost of conflicts with their tangible and intangible elements, with people being uprooted, traumatised and separated from their families.

The relentless efforts of the humanitarian community has helped ease and mitigate some of the suffering and dehumanisation that conflicts cause. The United Nations agencies, the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, and International and local non-governmental organisations should be lauded for providing to those in need. If this coordinated support was missing, then the conflict would have inflicted an even heavier cost. Currently, the United Nations, together with their implementing partners, manage to target 10.5 Million people with humanitarian assistance inside Syria.

It has not been easy to get to this point. Between 2010 and 2014, humanitarian workers faced unexpected and atypical requests. These included approval of humanitarian convoys, the removal of medical supplies from convoys and lack of internal communication in the mechanisms of government authorities. All of this culminated in that period with denial of access and delays at checkpoints and insecurity. In these four years, 94 tragic incidents involved humanitarian workers, with several resulting in deaths.

These obstacles limiting humanitarian assistance have created serious hurdles for agencies to fulfil their mandate in Syria. For one year, humanitarian agencies were not able to reach many people in need and stuck in the middle of fierce conflict.

In International Law, state sovereignty and territorial integrity are overarching principles. International Humanitarian law, the branch of International Law protecting the right of belligerents and applicable to armed conflicts also embraces the dominant view to preserve these principles. Thus, it allows for initiating humanitarian operations only with the consent of the parties to the conflict – with some exceptions. Otherwise, these acts may be deemed unfriendly, interference and intrusion However, the discretion of giving consent is not unlimited, and its usage shall be based on sound and reasonable justification.

The parties to international and non-international conflicts have an obligation to provide for the needs of civilians in territories under their control. If they are not able or willing to cover their needs they cannot arbitrarily refuse or withhold their consent for humanitarian assistance offered by impartial humanitarian organisations.