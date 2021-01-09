US President-elect Joe Biden introduced Merrick Garland, a centrist judge who Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court five years ago, as his pick for US attorney general.

The 68-year-old Garland, a judge on the Washington federal appeals court, has a record as a moderate liberal but is not aligned with either political party.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Garland will helm a Justice Department that must decide whether to investigate President Donald Trump and his associates for various actions over the past four years.

Senate Republicans blocked Garland's nomination to the high court by then-president Barack Obama for eight months in 2016, which allowed Trump to fill the vacant seat with a conservative-leaning justice the following year.

"Entering the Department of Justice will be a kind of homecoming for me," Garland said as Biden introduced him in a televised appearance, the judge's voice cracking with emotion, adding he would approach his new job with "humility."

Paving way to investigate Trump

Speaking from his transitional headquarters in Delaware, Biden assailed Trump's four years in office, when critics accused the US leader of deploying the Justice Department to settle personal scores.

Biden, who will be inaugurated on January 20, said the Justice Department and the attorney general should be independent of all political pressure.

"Justice is blind," Biden said. "Justice serves the people. It doesn't protect the powerful."

If confirmed by the Senate, which seems certain now that the Democrats have control of the chamber, the mild-mannered Jewish judge from Chicago must consider whether to investigate Trump.

Such a move would be deeply controversial in a bitter and divided country already at odds with itself, and not all Democrats support such an effort.

Trump could face investigation for possible obstruction of justice in the Russia election-meddling probe carried out by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump could not be charged while he was president as per a longstanding Justice Department policy.

Garland must also weigh whether to probe Trump for possible tax fraud and other alleged misdeeds in his business dealings, and he will need to resurrect sagging morale at a department criticised as becoming a tool of Trump under previous attorney general Bill Barr.