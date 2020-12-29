Senior Turkish officials including the First Lady have reacted with anger over the suspected murder of academician Aylin Sozer in Istanbul's Maltepe district.

Turkish police were alerted on Tuesday that Sozer, age 48 – head of Istanbul Aydın University's Preschool Education Department – was taken hostage and her apartment set ablaze.

Officials said the firefighters and police crew safely evicted other residents of the building and detained Kemal A, age 32, who was in Sozer's apartment at the time.

The motive of the suspected femicide is being ascertained.

Angry reactions

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan took to Twitter saying every femicide opens new wounds in hearts.

"We expect the criminals who murdered our women to receive severe punishment."

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay called Sozer's death a "heartless" murder.

"I have no doubt that this heartless murderer will get what he deserves from Turkish justice."