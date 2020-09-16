Libya’s internationally recognised Prime Minister, Fayez al Sarraj, announced his intention to step down by the end of October.

“I declare my sincere desire to hand over my duties to the next executive authority no later than the end of October,” he said in a speech delivered on state television on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, the dialogue committee will complete its work and choose a new presidential council and prime minister,” he added.

Sarraj said that he wants to hand over power to a new administration in October amid talks on ending the country’s conflict.

Libya’s rival factions are expected to convene soon for peace talks.

They agreed earlier this month to hold elections within 18 months and appoint a new government.