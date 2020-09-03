The United States is refusing to pay some $80 million in dues to the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying the money will be redirected to help pay its United Nations bill in New York.

The United States announced its plan to leave the WHO after President Donald Trump accused the organisation of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic.

The formal withdrawal notice, which won’t take effect until next year, was sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on July 6, 2020.

Reform or lose support

The withdrawal announcement came in late May, less than two weeks after Trump warned the WHO that it had 30 days to reform or lose US support, citing what he believed was the organisation's inadequate response to the global pandemic.

Trump said that China exerted "total control" over the Geneva-based organisation as they “ignored” their reporting obligations during the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, misleading the public about the severity of the virus.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” Trump said at the time. "Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating the relationship.”

UN Foundation President Elizabeth Cousens criticised the US's decision to leave "amid the greatest public health crisis that Americans and the world have faced in a century" as being "short-sighted, unnecessary, and unequivocally dangerous."

