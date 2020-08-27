Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed military support for embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, while urging a peaceful resolution to unrest and demonstrations that erupted after a disputed election.

Putin on Thursday said Russia has set up a reserve group of law enforcement officers to deploy if the post-vote situation deteriorated.

"It won't be used unless the situation starts to get out of control," Putin said, unless "extremist elements ... begin setting fire to cars, houses and banks, begin seizing administrative buildings."

But Putin also called on the authorities in Minsk and the opposition to "find a way out" of the crisis peacefully.

He conceded there were problems in Belarus, saying, "otherwise people wouldn't take to the streets."

The NATO chief immediately warned Moscow against meddling in the crisis.

EU denounces curbs

The Belarusian strongman's relationship with Putin had soured ahead of the August 9 ballot because Minsk refused closer integration with Russia – and even claimed Moscow had sent mercenaries across the border to organise riots.

The Russian leader's calls for calm came after the European Union and ambassadors of member states in Minsk condemned a crackdown on the opposition in the wake of the presidential poll, in which 65-year-old Lukashenko claimed a landslide reelection with some 80 percent of the vote.

NATO against Russia intervention

Immediately after Putin's remarks, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on Moscow not to meddle in the crisis.

"Belarus is a sovereign and independent state. And nobody, including Russia, should interfere there," Stoltenberg told German media.

'Unacceptable' prosecution

The opposition created a Coordination Council to oversee the peaceful transition of power after their leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to neighbouring Lithuania fearing reprisals.

Lukashenko ordered a criminal probe into the opposition's attempts to "seize power" and several of the presidium's members have been detained or summoned for questioning.

Maria Kolesnikova, an aide of Tikhanovskaya and member of the council, was summoned by investigators for questioning on Thursday. She said she invoked her right not to testify against herself.

The group's most prominent member, Nobel Prize-winning author and outspoken government critic Svetlana Alexievich, was questioned by investigators on Wednesday and also refused to answer questions.