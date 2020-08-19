Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced into an embarrassing climbdown after praising the UAE as an “advanced democracy”.

In an interview with the UAE’s Sky News Arabia channel, the Likud leader praised the recent normalisation of ties between his country and Abu Dhabi.

“The deal connects the UAE with Israel; both of them are advanced democracies and their societies are advanced,” Netanyahu said, later sharing the clip to his Twitter account.

The description raised more than a few eyebrows on the social media network.

“Netanyahu said the UAE was an "advanced democracy". Many politicians just love brazenly insulting the common man's intelligence because they know that 99% of the time they'll get away with it.” The academic, Tallha Abdulrazaq, wrote on his Twitter account.

Shortly afterwards the video had disappeared - deleted by Netanyahu, possibly after fact-checking the UAE’s record on human rights, freedom of expression, and democracy.

Hereditary autocracy

While composed of seven nominally autonomous emirates, the UAE is dominated by the emirate of Abu Dhabi, due to its vast oil wealth and its larger landmass compared to the other members of the federation.

Rule in Abu Dhabi is completely autocratic but the current Emir Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan has delegated all but some ceremonial duties to his brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).

Under MBZ, the UAE functions as a totalitarian state with the crown prince credited for having established an effective state surveillance apparatus.

While a Federal National Council, an equivalent to a parliament exists, its members are not necessarily voted in and can be appointed by each emirate. In any case, it does not have the power to set legislation or determine foreign policy.

Freedom of expression