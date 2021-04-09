Britain's Prince Philip, a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II's side for decades, has died at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced.

The death of the duke of Edinburgh on Friday is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her "strength and stay all these years."

The outspoken former navy commander devoted much of his life as the queen's consort to charity work – but was notorious for numerous gaffes, many deemed downright offensive.

He was admitted to hospital on February 16, 2021, and went home after a month during which he was treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection.

Announcing his passing, BBC TV played the national anthem over a picture of Philip in his prime, dressed in military dress uniform.

Philip, who was by the queen's side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96.

READ MORE: UK's Prince Philip hospitalised over infection

Nearly a century of life

His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.

He was known for his occasionally racist and sexist remarks – and for gamely fulfilling more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interests at home and abroad.

He headed hundreds of charities, founded programmes that helped British schoolchildren participate in challenging outdoor adventures, and played a prominent part in raising his four children, including his eldest son, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

Philip, who was given the title Duke of Edinburgh on his wedding day, saw his sole role as providing support for his wife, who began her reign as Britain retreated from empire and steered the monarchy through decades of declining social deference and UK power into a modern world where people demand intimacy from their icons.

READ MORE: Anarchy on the telly: Meghan Markle vs. an unteachable UK establishment

The Queen's 'rock'

In the 1970s, Michael Parker, an old navy friend and former private secretary of the prince, said of him, “He told me the first day he offered me my job, that his job – first, second and last – was never to let her down.”

The queen, a very private person not given to extravagant displays of affection, once called him “her rock” in public.

In private, Philip called his wife Lilibet; but he referred to her in conversation with others as “The Queen.”

Philip’s position was a challenging one – there is no official role for the husband of a sovereign queen – and his life was marked by extraordinary contradictions between his public and private duties.

He always walked three paces behind his wife in public, in a show of deference to the monarch, but he was the head of the family in private.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan will not return as working royals

'I don’t exist'