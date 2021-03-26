TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkey's second unicorn company
Turkish delivery start-up Getir receives $300M new investment, pushing its valuation to $2.6B, says founder Nazim Salur.
Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkey's second unicorn company
Getir founder says it will start operations in Germany, France and the Netherlands in a few of months. / AA
March 26, 2021

Turkish start-up Getir offering ultrafast deliveries has become the country's second unicorn fetching a valuation of $2.6 billion.

The company secured $300 million new investment for international expansion, Nazim Salur, its founder said at a virtual news conference on Friday.

Silicon Valley's Sequoia Capital and New York-based Tiger led the latest investment round, Salur said, adding that the company will hold another round by the end of the year.

Salur said "seven of eight funds that previously invested in Getir also joined the capital increase at the new valuation," reported Daily Sabah.

"The company would start operations in Germany, France and the Netherlands in a few of months," Salur announced.

READ MORE: Turkish delivery app Getir hits international market, arrives in London

Funding boost

The Istanbul-based company was founded in 2015, allowing users to order a large variety of items at a moment's notice, with only a small mark-up on supermarket prices. 

It promises an average delivery time of 10 minutes.

Recommended

"Like many other e-commerce ventures, Getir enjoyed faster-than-expected growth in 2020 after coronavirus-related lockdowns saw more people turn to online shopping," reported Bloomberg

In January, the company got a further $128 million in funding from the world's leading investors thanks to the company's bold approach to the delivery business and aggressive growth.

The financing, led by existing shareholders Michael Moritz's Crankstart Investments from Silicon Valley and Brazilian Base Partners, included Tiger Global and Goodwater Capital from Silicon Valley as well as Turkish conglomerates Fiba and Esas, and Revo Capital.

READ MORE: Turkey’s tech startups make global waves

Turkey's unicorns

A unicorn is a term employed in the venture capital industry to define a privately held startup company with a value over $1 billion.

Peak Games, which was sold for $1.8 billion to a US-based entertainment giant Zynga in 2020, was the first Turkish unicorn.

This acquisition was a milestone for the country's start-up ecosystem.

READ MORE:Turkish delivery app Getir eyes UK market, new funds with $800M valuation

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters