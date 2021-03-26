Four protesters have been shot dead in Bangladesh's Chittagong port city in violent demonstrations over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial tour to capital Dhaka.

Police said on Friday that four bodies of members of Hefazat-e-Islam, a religious group, were brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital after violence erupted at Hathazari, a rural town where the group's main leaders are based.

"We got four bodies here. They are all hit with bullets. Three of them are madrasa students and another a tailor," Alauddin Talukder, a police inspector at the hospital, told AFP news agency.

He did not say who opened fire at the demonstrations.

Dozens of protesters were wounded in Chittagong port city while some 50 others were wounded in Dhaka, witnesses say.

PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh to join celebrations marking 50 years of the country's independence.

Violent protests

The right-wing Indian leader's visit sparked demonstrations at Dhaka's main mosque that were dispersed by police using bullets and tear gas, wounding scores of people, after clashes broke out between groups of demonstrators, officials and witnesses said on Friday.

Critics accuse Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party of stoking religious polarisation in India and discriminating against minorities, particularly Muslims.

Modi's two-day visit, his first abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, will include commemorating 100 years since the birth of Bangladeshi independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, a key partner for India in maintaining regional stability, welcomed Modi at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the Baitul Mokarram mosque.

Rival protests

Witnesses said violent clashes broke out after one faction of protesters began waving their shoes as a sign of disrespect to Modi, and another group tried to stop them.

Local media said the protesters who tried to stop the shoe-waving are aligned with the ruling Awami League party. The party criticised the other protest faction for attempting to create chaos in the country during Modi’s visit.

Local TV showed protesters throwing stones at the police, who were heavily present on the streets near the mosque. Somoy TV reported that at least 40 people were injured, including journalists, and were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.