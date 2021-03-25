WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh police use force to break anti-Modi protests in Dhaka
Hundreds of student protesters rally in Bangladesh's capital to denounce the upcoming visit of Indian PM Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country's 50th anniversary of independence.
Bangladesh police use force to break anti-Modi protests in Dhaka
Police beat an activist from a student council during a demonstration to protest against the upcoming visit of Indian PM Narendra Modi, in Dhaka on March 25, 2021. / AFP
March 25, 2021

Bangladesh police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of mainly student demonstrators who were protesting against an upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police said the protest on Thursday got out of hand as demonstrators marched in the capital Dhaka, with many throwing rocks and stones at officers, injuring at least four.

"We fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. There were 200 protesters. We have also arrested 33 people for violence," police official Syed Nurul Islam told AFP news agency.

A spokesperson for the march said 2,000 mainly student protesters joined the demonstration.

READ MORE:For India, the diplomatic battle for Bangladesh has just begun

Anti-Muslim violence in India

The protesters accused Modi of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, which left about 1,000 people dead. Modi was Gujarat's chief minister at the time of the deadly anti-Muslim riots.

"Some 40 protesters were injured, including 18 hospitalised with injuries from police beatings and rubber bullets," Bin Yamin Molla, a senior official of the Student Rights Council, which organised the protest, told AFP.

Recommended

At a separate smaller protest elsewhere in Dhaka, hardline protesters slaughtered a cow –– sacred to some Hindus –– on the street.

READ MORE: Anti-Muslim violence in India reaches alarming proportions

Golden Jubilee

Modi's two-day tour to the Muslim-majority nation, starting on Friday, will cap Dhaka's 10-day celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of its independence from Pakistan.

The celebrations also mark the birth centenary of the nation's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Leaders from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives have already attended the festivities, which started on March 17.

During his visit, Modi will tour two temples in southern rural districts, including the birthplace of a top Hindu reformer who has tens of millions of followers in the Indian state of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

READ MORE: Bangladesh opens world's largest housing project for homeless

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki