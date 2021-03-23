An American-Arab woman and a Black man have opened up a Pandora box of complaints against BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, which faces accusations of tolerating a culture of sexual harassment and intimidation against women and minorities.

Essma Bengabsia, a Muslim woman born and raised in the US, and Kenyan-born Mugi Nguyai co-authored an open letter to BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink, last month, detailing their experience and calling for an independent review of how the company treat its employees.

Bengabsia and Nguyai, who both left the firm at different times after failing to convince BlackRock’s human resource department to take action on their complaints, have publicly shared their stories, attracting media coverage and attention.

After an initial denial, BlackRock seems to have finally caved in as it has decided to hire a Wall Street law firm to look into the reports of “employee misconduct.”

An online petition that Bengabsia started to demand BlackRock to end discriminatory office practices has already reached its goal of 10,000 signatures.

‘Should I touch her?’

In a Medium blog post published in February, Bengabsia, who quit BlackRock in 2019, wrote a detailed account of her workplace experience, which ultimately led her to be diagnosed with PTSD.

At various times, she heard colleagues telling her that her name wasn’t American, that “Middle Easterners are overly strict bedouins”, that she’s a “mess” and that she’d “fail”.

When she showed up at a Christmas holiday party in December 2018 in her normal office attire - unlike others who were wearing Christmas sweaters - someone yelled, “Why don’t you be American for once?” There was no point explaining that Muslims have their own holidays. She was called a Grinch.

One day in October, 2018, a male colleague who had been harassing Bengabsia for months, loudly asked in front of 10 co-workers, “Should I do it? Should I touch her? Does it count as sexual harassment if I touch her?”