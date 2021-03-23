A Muslim woman and a Black man take on world’s largest asset manager
WORLD
5 MIN READ
A Muslim woman and a Black man take on world’s largest asset managerForced to quit their jobs at BlackRock because of a culture of discimination, they are now calling for a change.
BlackRock is under fire for ignoring complaints of discrimination by its Black and Muslim employees. / AP
March 23, 2021

An American-Arab woman and a Black man have opened up a Pandora box of complaints against BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, which faces accusations of tolerating a culture of sexual harassment and intimidation against women and minorities. 

Essma Bengabsia, a Muslim woman born and raised in the US, and Kenyan-born Mugi Nguyai co-authored an open letter to BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink, last month, detailing their experience and calling for an independent review of how the company treat its employees. 

Bengabsia and Nguyai, who both left the firm at different times after failing to convince BlackRock’s human resource department to take action on their complaints, have publicly shared their stories, attracting media coverage and attention.

After an initial denial, BlackRock seems to have finally caved in as it has decided to hire a Wall Street law firm to look into the reports of “employee misconduct.” 

An online petition that Bengabsia started to demand BlackRock to end discriminatory office practices has already reached its goal of 10,000 signatures. 

‘Should I touch her?’

In a Medium blog post published in February, Bengabsia, who quit BlackRock in 2019, wrote a detailed account of her workplace experience, which ultimately led her to be diagnosed with PTSD. 

At various times, she heard colleagues telling her that her name wasn’t American, that “Middle Easterners are overly strict bedouins”, that she’s a “mess” and that she’d “fail”. 

When she showed up at a Christmas holiday party in December 2018 in her normal office attire - unlike others who were wearing Christmas sweaters - someone yelled, “Why don’t you be American for once?” There was no point explaining that Muslims have their own holidays. She was called a Grinch. 

One day in October, 2018, a male colleague who had been harassing Bengabsia for months, loudly asked in front of 10 co-workers, “Should I do it? Should I touch her? Does it count as sexual harassment if I touch her?” 

Recommended

Instead of intervening, her colleagues were daring the male employee to proceed.

Bengabsia kept a spreadsheet to record all the experiences. But despite the evidence, which included dates and times, her team leads and HR did not act on her complaints. 

“I have come to learn that this is BlackRock’s HR playbook: they receive an HR report on discrimination, try to quietly address it by moving the victim to a different team in a different office, then build up a performance-related reason to delay the victim’s pay raises or promotions and/or socially ostracize the victim until they are left with no choice but to leave the firm,” she wrote. 

Many more to come 

Since they came forward, Bengabsia and Nguyai say other former and current employees have shared their own stories that expose a culture of systematic discrimination at a company that manages over $8 trillion in assets. 

Black employees, some of whom call the company ‘WhiteRock’, are particularly vulnerable.  They are racially profiled even by the receptionists, and in one instance building security chased out a black worker because they didn’t believe he was an employee there. 

“Working at BlackRock as a Black person is very isolating and emotionally taxing. You are seen as lazy, incapable, and inferior by default despite repeatedly proving otherwise. Your hair/dress sense is critiqued with abnormal effort,” they quoted one of them. 

BlackRock’s management has treated these reports of bias, discrimination and harassment as individual cases and resisted the push to acknowledge that there’s a widespread problem at the firm. 

The firm is already facing a lawsuit in a US court filed by a female Black employee who says she was forced out of the job after she continuously complained that white male workers were getting more desirable assignments and better pay.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki