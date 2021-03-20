At least 25 people have been killed after a large truck smashed into three vehicles on the road to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma, the local mayor said.

"Due to a braking system failure, a large goods transport vehicle hit three other vehicles at high speed, including two buses," Goma mayor Timothee Mwissa Kiense told AFP.

"The provisional death toll is 25 people killed at the scene."

READ MORE: Drone experiment in DR Congo could be the future of access to healthcare

The accident occurred in the early evening on a section of steep road, he said, adding those injured had been taken to hospital.