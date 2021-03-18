Alphabet Inc's Google has said it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centres across the United States as it takes on a surge in internet traffic after pandemic restrictions drove more users and advertisers online.

"We plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centres across the US and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the US this year," Sundar Pichai said in a statement.

Pichai said Google "wants to be a part" of America's economic recovery from the pandemic and is investing in some communities that are new to the company, as well as expanding in others across 19 states.

The announcement comes as Google faces pressure from dozens of US states that accuse the internet giant of abusing its search dominance to eliminate competition.

