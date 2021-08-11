Google is blocking ad targeting based on the age, gender and interests of people under 18.

The company said on Tuesday it would turn off its “location history” feature, which tracks location data, for users under 18 globally.

It will further expand the types of age-sensitive ad categories that are blocked for users up to 18 and will turn on safe searching filters for users up to that age.

Safety, privacy, and wellbeing of younger users

Google is introducing a new policy for all under-18s and their parents or guardians to request the removal of the young person’s images from Google Image search results, the company said in a blog post, as part of several changes regarding young users.

Major online platforms have long been under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over their sites’ impact on the safety, privacy, and wellbeing of younger users.