It has been more than 500 days since Muhammed Hafizuddin, 24, a Malaysian student, arrived in India to attend a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat — a transnational Muslim missionary movement — with which he associates.

A religious journey intended for sixty days has now entered the eighteenth month, with Hafizuddin uncertain when the wait to return home will end.

His hopes to leave before last Eid were in vain, due to India’s Covid-19 surge. Locals gifted three new outfits to him during the festivities but none compensated for being at home, he admits.

After he arrived in India last March, the spread of the virus in the country was squarely linked to Tablighi Jamaat by the national media, which led to a countrywide vilification campaign against the organisation. Not only the media, but many leaders of India's ruling rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also blamed Tablighi Jamaat for the outbreak of the pandemic, leading to physical attacks against them across different states.

Soon hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat members were arrested across the country, including foreign nationals. Hafizuddin found himself in jail too.

For six months, he was behind bars in the central Indian state of Bihar, before being released on bail secured by the efforts of his Sathis — “friends” — in the organisation.

Local members of Tablighi Jamaat take care of his lodging and food. To keep himself occupied, Hafizuddin is learning Urdu and leading prayer at gatherings.

"Now I stay in a mosque for a year or so, waiting to go home," Hafizuddin tells TRT World.

"It's been long. My family calls me every day. They have faith that one day I'll come back. I miss them," he added.

Hafizuddin is one among scores of Tablighi Jamaat members who are stranded in India because of the charges they face in India's regional courts for violating Covid-related guidelines.

Various courts across the country have quashed the detention orders of most of the accused, with the High Court of Bombay observing that the foreigners were chosen as “scapegoats” by the government.

“A political government tries to find the scapegoat when there is pandemic or calamity and the circumstances show that there is a probability that these foreigners were chosen to make them scapegoats,” the court said.

The courts also observed that complaints against the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were filed with “malicious” intentions. More than 1,000 foreign volunteers of the organisation slapped with various penal charges were subsequently released.

For a few like Hafizuddin though, the separation from his family still continues.

Eleven Indonesian nationals jailed with him in Bihar pled guilty to the court to leave India at the earliest. However, Hafizuddin went on trial to prove the allegations against the group were “wrong”.

"I'm very disappointed with the management of the Indian government," he said.

Faisal Allam, Hafizuddin's lawyer, told TRT World that the delay in court proceedings is leading to the extended stay of foreigners in India.

"Recently there has been a change in the roster of the court, which affected the judge looking after our case. So in spite of the fact that the case was heard in its entirety by the earlier judge, it will now be heard again by another judge to whom the case has been transferred," Allam said.

"The case may be heard within a matter of two weeks and it may take two to three court dates for the case to be decided."

According to Allam, the Malaysian Embassy is “keeping a regular track of the case going in the Patna High Court”.