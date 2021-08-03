The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.

The new moratorium issued on Tuesday could help keep millions in their homes as the Delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid.

It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with "substantial and high levels: of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90 percent of the US population lives.

The announcement was something of a reversal for the Biden administration after saying that a Supreme Court ruling prevented a moratorium.

But the choice to impose a new measure in the face of legal uncertainty was also a win for the progressive lawmakers who pushed the White House to do more to prevent some 3.6 million Americans from losing their homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

'Our movement moved mountains'

President Joe Biden stopped short on Tuesday afternoon of announcing the new ban on evictions during a press conference at the White House, ceding the responsibility to the CDC.

"My hope is it's going to be a new moratorium," Biden told reporters.

The extension could help heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on the president to take executive action to keep renters in their homes as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spread and a prior moratorium lapsed over the weekend.

"For 5 days, we’ve been out here, demanding that our government acts to save lives," tweeted US Representative Cori Bush of Missouri, who led the protest outside the US Capitol since the moratorium expired.

"Today, our movement moved mountains."

Relief for renters

Administration officials had previously said a Supreme Court ruling stopped them from setting up a new moratorium without congressional backing, saying states and cities must be more aggressive in releasing nearly $47 billion in relief for renters on the verge of eviction.