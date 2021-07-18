Muslim pilgrims vaccinated against Covid-19 have gathered for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom.

Clad in white and carrying umbrellas against the blistering summer sun, 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents are performing the rite, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, compared with some 2.5 million in 2019.

"I ask God to end the coronavirus, it made us very scared and made the situation very difficult," said Palestinian pilgrim Hassan Jabari.

Restricted access

Saudi Arabia, which last year allowed a few thousand to perform the Hajj, is home to Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, and the country strives to ensure a peaceful Hajj, which has been marred in the past by deadly stampedes, fires and riots.

With the coronavirus the main concern this year, authorities have restricted access to pilgrims aged 18 to 65 who have been fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and do not suffer from chronic diseases.