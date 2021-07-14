One person died and more than 100 others, including independent journalists and dissidents, have been arrested after unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba, with some remaining in custody, activists said.

A 36-year-old man named by the state news agency as Diubis Laurencio Tejeda died during an anti-government protest on the outskirts of Havana on Monday, the interior ministry said.

The ministry said it "mourns" his death while the news agency said he had taken part in "disturbances."

Relatives and friends of those detained during and after Sunday's demonstrations engaged in a desperate search on Tuesday for news on their whereabouts.

Dozens arrested

Cuba's San Isidro free speech protest movement published late on Monday a list on Twitter of 144 people held or reported as disappeared after protestors took to the streets in dozens of cities and towns.

The rallies come as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity, food and medicine - some of the problems perpetuated by US sanctions.

Havana blamed the show of discontent on the United States pursuing a "policy of economic suffocation to provoke social unrest in the country."