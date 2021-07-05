China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc has said that the removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue.

Earlier on Sunday, China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering Didi's app after finding that the company had illegally collected users' personal data.

"The Company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China," the company said in a statement.

The removal of Didi's app, which does not affect existing users, comes days after Didi made its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange in an initial public offering that raised $4.4 billion.

In a June filing, Didi reported revenue of about $6.5 billion (42.2 billion yuan) for the three months ended March 31. Of that, $6 billion (39.2 billion yuan) came from its China mobility division while about $123.7 million (800 million yuan )came from its international business.

Didi has a dominant position in the online ride-hailing business in China and operates in 4,000 locations across 16 countries.

Didi said it will strive to rectify any problems, and will protect users' privacy and data security.