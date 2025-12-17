Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of seeking to prolong the war in Ukraine, reiterating the need for strong security guarantees for Kiev.
"Today, we again heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing to make next year a year of war," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address published on Telegram.
He said such signals contradicted claims that Russia wants to end the conflict.
"The rhetoric and signals coming from Russia are the exact opposite, taking the form of official orders to their army," he said, adding that this mindset would undermine diplomacy.
Zelenskyy stressed the need for "real protection" against Russia, saying Ukraine would continue working with partners on security, financial and political measures, including actions involving Russian assets.
He said an EU summit scheduled for Thursday should demonstrate to Moscow that continuing the more than three-and-a-half-year war next year would be "pointless, because Ukraine will have support."
"This rests entirely with Europe; Europe must make this choice," he said, adding that Ukrainian officials would also continue discussions with the US team this week on steps towards peace and guaranteed security.
Attacks continue as talks loom
Zelenskyy’s remarks come as delegations from the United States and Russia are expected to meet in Miami this weekend to discuss a potential peace framework, Politico reported.
The Russian delegation is expected to include Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy for President Vladimir Putin who has taken part in previous talks.
US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have held talks in recent weeks with Ukrainian and European officials in Germany, where a 20-point peace plan and economic issues were discussed.
Earlier meetings in Geneva produced a refined draft framework, which was later discussed with Putin in Moscow.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks continued on Wednesday, with air strikes on and around the southern city of Zaporizhzhia wounding at least 32 people, according to local authorities.
Officials said five children were among those injured, after strikes hit residential buildings and an educational facility.
The attacks came as the United States presses Ukraine to accept peace terms aimed at halting the fighting, proposals that critics say favour the Kremlin.