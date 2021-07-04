Thousands of Brazilians have rallied for a third consecutive day of protests against President Jair Bolsonaro, amid allegations of potential corruption involving a Covid-19 vaccine deal.

Demonstrators on Saturday gathered by the hundreds or thousands in more than 40 cities to demand Bolsonaro's impeachment or greater access to vaccines against Covid-19.

The protests are the latest sign of mounting pressure on Bolsonaro, who has routinely dismissed the severity of the virus.

In Friday's decision, Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber said the investigation is supported by recent testimony in a Senate committee investigating the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors will investigate whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of "prevarication," which entails delaying or refraining from action required as part of a public official's duty for reasons of personal interest.

Weber didn't rule out the possibility other potential wrongdoing could be investigated.