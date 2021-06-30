Euro 2020 has thrown too many surprises in the highly charged football tournament with three of the top favorites, Portugal, France and Germany, failing to reach quarter-finals.

Prior to the tournament, which began on June 11, all these three big guns were considered among the top-five most favorite nations for the title. Since they contested in the same group, it became known as “the Group of Death,” together with Hungary.

While France is the last World Cup champion, Portugal won the last Euro cup. Germany has a reputation of being a tough competitor with several international tournaments under its belt.

Although France, Germany and Portugal qualified out of the Group of Death, they lost in Round 16.

Now, “the Group of Death” is dead as many superstars will watch the rest of the Euro 2020 games from home.

Here are how the three teams fared in Euro 2020.

Portugal

Belgium knocked defending champions Portugal out of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday.

The match was the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo and a Portugal team who had triumphed in Paris five years ago.

Belgium is considered as another favorite national club in the tournament.

Despite having star players, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, from biggest clubs and leagues in Europe, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal left the tournament so early.

Ronaldo bowed out with five goals from four games, and is currently the tournament's top scorer.

France

The last World Cup Champion France lost to Switzerland in the round of 16 of the European Championship on a memorable evening when Swiss team came from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time.

The match ended 3-3 after 90 minutes and neither team was able to score in extra time.