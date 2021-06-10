A three-story dilapidated building has collapsed following the first monsoon downpour in India's Mumbai, killing at least 11 people, including eight children.

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped, police officer Ravindra Kadam said on Thursday.

Kadam said the building collapsed late on Wednesday. Heavy monsoon rains during the day had flooded several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment capital.

READ MORE: Death toll from cyclone in India climbs as hunt for missing continues

Residents help rescue operations

The New Delhi Television channel said the building collapsed onto another structure in a slum in the Malad West area of Mumbai.