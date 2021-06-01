On April 28, Mahmoud Ahmad, 17, stepped out of his friend’s car to go to a nearby cafe in the al-Tur neighbourhood of the occupied East Jerusalem.

While his friends waited for him to bring water and food to the car from the cafe, Ahmad was suddenly surrounded by five people dressed in civilian clothes, and in the blink of an eye, he was wrestled to the ground.

Ahmad was arrested by the Israeli police’s undercover unit, the Musta’ribeen.

“They said nasty things to me, cursed me in Arabic, forced me to the ground and hit me with their guns," Ahmad told TRTWorld.

“I thought they were Palestinians, I didn’t know they were Musta’ribeen until they took me to the police station.”

Musta’ribeen is derived from the Arabic word ‘musta’rib’ which means "a non-Arab integrating with the Arabs” by knowing their language and culture. They carry out undercover missions in Palestinian societies disguising themselves as Palestinians. They usually attend their protests or sit-ins in order to arrest them.

Middle East analysts say the unit allows the Israeli military and police to identify Palestinians they wish to arrest or detain. They are given special training to act like Palestinians in order to “gather intelligence and counterterrorism operations”.

They are known to have killed Palestinians as well besides arrests and detainment.

“They put me in their jeep and took me to a police station. I was put in isolation for a few hours, after which they started interrogating me and accusing me of attacking a Jewish settler and breaking his car. I never did that,” Ahmad recalled, who spoke with the consent of his father Ahmad Salah al Din, as he is still a minor.

“My parents were very surprised and upset when they found out I was arrested, they went to the police station to get some information but they were told that I have never been there.”

Ahmad was released a day later on April 29.

According to Ayed Abu Qtaish, the accountability programme director for Defence for Children International – Palestine (DCIP), the Musta’ribeen units were involved in detaining Palestinians during the recent escalation in violence in occupied East Jerusalem over Israel’s forced expulsion of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah. The unit was also operating during the assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.