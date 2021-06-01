On May 28, Germany formally apologised to Namibia for what it now recognises was a genocide of the local Herero and Nama people carried out in 1904 and 1908 by its troops.

Germany will pay $1.3 billion for reconstruction and development projects in Namibia as a “gesture of recognition of the immeasurable suffering that was inflicted on the victims,” as stated by its Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who described the events as “genocide.”

This is not the first time Germany has paid reparations to another nation: ‘The Reparations Agreement between Israel and the Federal Republic of Germany’ was signed in 1952 and implemented over a period of 14 years.

Interestingly enough, the day before, French President Emmanuel Macron attended a memorial in Kigali and paid recognition of France’s role in the Rwandan genocide. Speaking at the Gisozi genocide memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are buried, he said: “I hereby humbly and with respect stand by your side today, I come to recognise the extent of our responsibilities”.

His speech however, did not mention any form of financial compensation for the damages caused and lives lost. More importantly, he did not highlight the impact the genocide had on its neighbouring country, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where a humanitarian crisis is still being felt today after the eastern region of the country plunged into conflict over ethnicity and natural resources.

The expression of recognition and apology of the two countries' historic role in the atrocities that occurred is of great importance in the step towards healing and fostering a better relationship with the respective African states affected by their actions.

This raises an interesting conversation in regards to reparations to African nations, in particular the DRC.

Germany’s statement stands in stark contrast to King Philippe’s apology in June 2020, which coincided with the Black Lives Matter protests due to the murder of George Floyd in police custody in the US.

After Belgian citizens had demonstrated and statues of King Leopold II had been vandalised, King Philippe in a letter to Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi wrote: “I would like to express my deepest regrets for these wounds of the past, the pain of which is now revived by the discrimination still too present in our societies. I will go on fighting all forms of racism.”

Overall, the statement was grossly insufficient and lacked a genuine acknowledgement of Belgium’s colonial legacy in the DRC. Philippe did not mention King Leopold II nor did he suggest how the royal family or the Belgian state would financially compensate the country, given the fact that it owes its financial wealth to the exploitation of the DRC.

Too often have Western countries admitted and expressed their “regrets” for the atrocities committed during colonial rule. It therefore raises the question, at what point will they stop apologising and start compensating?

It is very much a moral question and important to state that irrespective of how much financial compensation is given, they cannot wipe clean the impact of their actions from history.

It’s importance becomes especially clear considering Prince Laurent defended King Leopold II, stating: “He never went to [DRC] himself…I do not see how he could have made people there suffer."