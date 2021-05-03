At least 25 people have been killed in a collision between two boats in central Bangladesh, police said.

"We have rescued five people and retrieved 25 bodies," local police chief Miraz Hossain said on Monday.

The collision was between a packed boat carrying at least 30 passengers and a vessel transporting sand in the Padma river near the town of Shibchar.

More people were reportedly missing while fire service officials and locals continued rescue operations, another policeman said.

Frequent occurrence

Maritime accidents are common in Bangladesh, a delta nation crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers.