Fifteen French volunteers have spent 40 days in a cave with no sunlight or any connection to the outside world in an experiment that sought to better understand our perception of time, and how people adapt to drastic changes in living conditions.

The volunteers, aged between 27 and 50, made up from biologists to primary school teachers, exited the cave on April 22, 2021, visibly tired, but smiling. They all wore sunglasses to allow their eyes to adjust to sunlight again.

"And here we are! We just left after 40 days," said Christian Clot, founder of Human Adaptation Institute and the director of the experiment called “Deep Time.”

“For us, it was a real surprise...in our heads, we had walked into the cave 30 days ago."

At least one volunteer said the time inside the cave felt like 23 days, as the group recorded their individual biological clocks based on their sleep cycles.

"Losing time is the greatest disorientation there is," said the project website.

"And it is this aspect that the mission Deep Time wants to understand better. Because to this day, we do not know how our cognitive system understands and manages this indefinite continuity, this environment where the succession of events and phenomena takes place, even beyond this variable that we could call the biological clock in chronobiology."

Living in under 10 degrees Celsius and relative humidity, which stood at 100%, the Deep Timers were responsible for generating electricity with pedal bikes and drawing water from a well 45 metres below the earth.