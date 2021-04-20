Cuba has marked the end of an era with the official transfer of power from the Castro clan, in charge for six decades, to the communist country's first civilian leader, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The transition, while hugely symbolic, is unlikely to result in dramatic policy shifts in the one-party system that Diaz-Canel, 60, has vowed to safeguard.

"The most revolutionary thing within the Revolution is to always defend the party, in the same way that the party should be the greatest defender of the Revolution," he said on Monday.

Diaz-Canel added the outgoing leader, 89-year-old Raul Castro, would still be consulted on "strategic decisions."

From retirement, Castro would give "direction and alert to any error or deficiency, ready to confront imperialism as he first did with his rifle," said the new leader.

Mantle passes to younger generation

The succession marks the end of six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led a 1959 revolution in the Caribbean island nation of 11 million, installing a Communist-run country on the doorstep of the United States.

The mantle now passes, in a carefully orchestrated transition, to a younger generation that worked its way up the party ranks rather than forging itself through guerrilla warfare.

Diaz-Canel, who was party chief in two provinces before joining the national government in 2009, had already succeeded Castro, as president in 2018, and been widely tipped to also take the role of first party secretary - the most powerful position in the country.

His election came as part of a broader reshuffle of the party's political bureau at a four-day congress held largely behind closed doors under the banner of "Unity and Continuity".

"Comrade Raul ... will be consulted on the most important strategic decisions of greatest weight for the destiny of our nation. He will always be present," Diaz-Canel told hundreds of delegates in his first speech as party chief, his dark suit and red tie contrasting with Castro's military fatigues.

The reshuffle of the political bureau, the party's highest decision-making body in between sessions of the broader central committee, includes the appointment of Brigadier-General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja, head of the armed forces' enterprises which control swathes of the economy.

The United States placed Lopez-Calleja, once married to Raul Castro's daughter Deborah, under sanctions late last year.

Some Havana residents applauded the generational handover saying Diaz-Canel was more in tune with the times. Others were sceptical it would make much of a difference.

"The only thing that will happen is the Castros will go, but things will continue the same," said nurse Melanie Miranda, 22.

Challenges facing Diaz-Canel

Diaz-Canel has emphasised continuity since becoming president and is not expected to move Cuba away from its one-party socialist system, although he will be under pressure to undertake economic reforms.