Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started his mini-tour of Central and West Africa, which is expected to create new opportunities to boost bilateral trade and benefit Turkish businesspeople to expand their investments in the region.

On his four day-tour starting from Sunday, Erdogan will be visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau.

The visit will focus on all aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities for improving cooperation between Türkiye and these countries in all fields.

During his visit to Senegal’s capital Dakar, Erdogan will attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish company.

He will also open the new embassy building in the capital.

Erdogan's visit to Guinea-Bissau will mark the first presidential-level official visit from Türkiye to the West African country.

'Strategic Africa' policy

As ties between Türkiye and Africa have gained new momentum thanks to the country's policy of "Strategic Africa," as of last year Turkish companies had undertaken more than 1,150 projects across the continent with a total value exceeding nearly $70 billion.

The value of Türkiye's investments across Africa surpassed $6 billion.

In 2021, Türkiye's foreign trade volume with Sub-Saharan Africa jumped 24.8 percent year-on-year to hit a record high of $10.7 billion.

Turkish exports to countries in the region soared 31 percent to $7.9 billion in the same period, while its imports were up 10 percent to $2.8 billion.