WORLD
2 min read
Petro fires back at Trump, accuses US president of spreading misinformation on Colombia’s drug war
Colombia’s leader denounces Trump’s threats and drug-trafficking claims as false, warning that Washington’s escalating posture towards Venezuela risks destabilising the entire region.
Petro fires back at Trump, accuses US president of spreading misinformation on Colombia’s drug war
President Petro says Trump’s comments on Colombia reflect disrespect towards a democratically elected president and the country he governs. / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro delivered a forceful rebuttal to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of relying on “complete misinformation” in his latest remarks about Colombia’s anti-narcotics strategy and regional politics.

Trump had escalated his criticism earlier in the day, warning that Petro “will be next” as tensions between Washington and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro intensify, and accusing Colombia of running “cocaine factories” that ship drugs directly to the United States. The US president has repeatedly labelled Petro an “illegal drug dealer” without evidence.

Posting a detailed response on X, Petro called Trump “a man very misinformed about Colombia,” saying the comments reflect “disrespect toward a democratically elected president and the country he governs.”

Colombia, he wrote, “knows the most about cocaine trafficking,” and added: “It seems his advisers deceive him completely.”

RelatedTRT World - Trump threatens Colombia's Petro as US escalates campaign against Maduro

Calls for better Colombia-US coordination

RECOMMENDED

Petro pushed back on Trump’s narrative that Colombia is failing on narcotics control, highlighting his own administration’s record: more than 1,446 ground operations against criminal groups and 13 targeted bombings aimed at mafia leaders, many carried out with US intelligence support.

He also argued that the major cocaine routes have shifted away from the Caribbean toward the Pacific and the Amazon Basin, urging closer US-Colombia coordination on maritime monitoring and port security.

Addressing sharp policy differences with Washington over Venezuela, Petro said Colombia spent two years working with President Joe Biden on a roadmap for a peaceful transition in Caracas that would lead to free elections. He warned that any US-led military intervention in Venezuela “would burn all of South America, including Colombia.”

Trump has recently touted expanded US strikes on suspected trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific, which have killed dozens.

Petro dismissed the approach as misguided, arguing that small-boat operators are “poor people,” while the major traffickers live abroad “on yachts near Dubai or in Madrid.”

RelatedTRT World - Fight, yield, or play possum: Here's how Latin America is responding to Trump's policies
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia