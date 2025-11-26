Latin America has navigated a minefield of economic and military coercion since Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Some leaders have fought back, some acquiesced. Some played possum.

No country was left untouched by what many view as a return to US interventionism in what the Trump administration has taken to calling "our hemisphere."

"Every Latin American country has a position of asymmetry with the United States. That is a baseline position," said Alejandro Frenkel, international relations professor at Argentina's San Martin University.

Here is an overview of the tumult — and the varying responses:

'Whatever Trump wants'

At one extreme, ideological ally Javier Milei of Argentina "does whatever Trump does and whatever Trump wants," analyst Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington told AFP news agency.

In desperate need of a powerful backer in his efforts to revive a long-ailing economy, Milei has been a vocal Trump cheerleader and has offered US manufacturers preferential access to the Argentine market.

Trump lifted restrictions on Argentinian beef imports in a reciprocal deal and gave the country a multi-billion dollar lifeline.

Also firmly in the Trump camp is gang-busting President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador — the first country to accept hundreds of migrants expelled under the second Trump administration.

Rights groups said the men were tortured, but Bukele won concessions including a temporary reprieve for over 200,000 Salvadorans to live and work in the United States and send home much-needed dollar remittances.

In Ecuador, President Daniel Noboa agreed to receive deported migrants and praised Trump's military deployment and bombing of alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific.

Noboa won closer US cooperation in his own fight on gangs.

'Rude and ignorant'

Colombia's leftist leader Gustavo Petro has openly clashed with Trump, calling him "rude and ignorant" and comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

Petro repeatedly denounced the Trump administration's treatment of migrants and the "extrajudicial executions" of more than 80 people in strikes on alleged drug boats.

He joined China's Belt and Road infrastructure Initiative as he positioned Colombia closer to Beijing.

The Trump administration has responded by accusing Petro of drug trafficking and imposing sanctions.

Trump removed Bogota from a list of allies in the fight against narco trafficking, but the country escaped harsher punishment — possibly as Washington awaits the right's likely return in 2026 elections.