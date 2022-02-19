Two years ago on February 19, 2020 nine people were killed in a racially motivated terrorist shooting spree in Hanau, Germany. The gunman, 43-year-old Tobias Rathjen, targetted people on the street, in a car park, three bars and a kiosk. He also wounded six others. He then returned home before killing his mother and shooting himself.

Ferhat Unvar, Mercedes Kierpacz, Sedat Gurbuz, Gokhan Gultekin, Hamza Kurtovic, Kaloyan Velkov, Vili Viorel Paun, Said Nesar Hashemi and Fatih Saracoglu died because they were denied the right to live by their murderer. Two years on, the victims’ families and survivors are still asking themselves whether the murders could have been prevented.

More questions than answers

The Hanau massacre was associated with a long string of failures on the part of the authorities.

Why wasn’t the murderer’s firearms licence revoked when he became the subject of an investigation and criminal proceedings – and drawing attention to himself with his racist manifesto and conspiracy theories? Why were the emergency exits at the Arena Bar locked on the night of the shooting, making escape impossible? Why did the police fail to respond despite being called several times by Vili Viorel Paun, one of the victims, who followed the perpetrator in his car and was later shot and killed? And why was the body of Hamza Kurtovic described by the coroner as being ‘Southern European, Middle Eastern’ even though he is Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde hair?

To this day, the tragedy is still associated with more questions than answers. The families feel abandoned. They have serious misgivings and no longer have confidence in a society that they feel is deeply racist.

Hanau destroyed people’s trust

The wounds it inflicted in Hanau cannot heal in a state that fails in its duty to protect, with a police force that neglects to provide help and a society that is unwilling to change.

The Hanau shooting was preceded by similar incidents in Hoyerswerda, Rostock-Lichtenhagen, Moelln and Solingen, the NSU complex and Halle. It wasn’t by any means an isolated case and similar patterns have emerged in connection with all the attacks: failures on the part of the authorities and politicians blaming right-wing radicals rather than society’s failings.

Many politicians have given speeches expressing their sadness, anger and horror about the events that occurred. A lot of those speeches incorporated time-worn phrases along the lines of, “never again” – pledges made on many previous occasions and rendered empty when the next attack happened.

As an ardent liberal, I have developed a healthy sense of scepticism towards the state over recent years. The state doesn’t have to fix everything, but it should guarantee the safety of the people who live within its borders. That’s one of the most fundamental of all duties that any state has towards its citizens.

There are plenty of noble declarations of intent when it comes to the issue of right-wing extremism. And, although they are generally earnest, I always take them with a pinch of salt. Because many of the efforts to combat right-wing extremism in our country remain mere symbolic politics and good intentions without dedicated action. If we want to make real progress in combating right-wing extremism, we have to move away from sloganeering and towards analytics. Unfortunately, there has yet to be a willingness to make that shift.

Something’s brewing

This refusal to analyse the situation is why society is regularly stunned by acts of violence. Nobody had an inkling the attacks were going to happen. And our politicians sill fail to predict developments in good time.