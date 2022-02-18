WORLD
3 MIN READ
Last Yamana language speaker Cristina Calderon dies in Chile
Calderon, who died aged 93, was last person in world who could speak Yagan community's language and also created its dictionary with translations to Spanish.
Last Yamana language speaker Cristina Calderon dies in Chile
Calderon lived in a simple house and made a living selling knitted socks in the Chilean town of Villa Ukika, a town created by the Yagan people on the outskirts of Puerto Williams. / Reuters
February 18, 2022

An indigenous language from South America's extreme south has all but vanished after the death of its last living speaker and guardian of its ancestral culture.

Cristina Calderon died on Wednesday, aged 93. 

She had mastered the Yamana language of the Yagan community and after the death of her sister in 2003 was the last person in the world who could speak it. 

She worked to save her knowledge by creating a dictionary of the language with translations to Spanish.

"With her, an important part of the cultural memory of our people is gone," said Lidia Gonzalez, Calderon's daughter, on Twitter

Gonzalez is one of the representatives currently drafting a new constitution in Chile.

The dictionary, however, meant there was the hope of preserving the language in some form, she said.

Recommended

Calderon lived selling socks 

"Although with her departure a wealth of especially valuable empirical knowledge is lost in linguistic terms, the possibility of rescuing and systematising the language remains open," she said.

Although there are still a few dozen Yagans left, over the generations people from the community stopped learning the language, which was considered "isolated" since it was difficult to determine the origin of its words.

Calderon lived in a simple house and made a living selling knitted socks in the Chilean town of Villa Ukika, a town created by the Yagan people on the outskirts of Puerto Williams.

The ancestral ethnic group used to populate the archipelagos of South America's extreme south, now Chile and Argentina, an area that nudges towards the frozen Antarctic.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan