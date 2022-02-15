Russian and US diplomats have secretly pursued their common agenda of reducing the number of discussions in the UN Security Council on Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's use of chemical weapons and the political transition in the war-torn country, according to American magazine Foreign Policy.

Both countries are working on a plan to only hold meetings on Assad's alleged use of chemical warfare in the Syrian conflict on a quarterly basis, while the question of political transition could be discussed once every two months.

The diplomats on both sides, as per the Foreign Policy report, have agreed to merge the discussion on Assad's legitimacy into the larger humanitarian issue.

"I've been working for the Security Council for a year now, and I can put together a statement for any country," said one of Foreign Policy's interlocutors. "We say the same things over and over again three times a month. That time could be used more productively. Proponents of the US-Russian plan believe it would bring a constructive approach to the discussion of the Syrian armed conflict on the New York stage."

Nevertheless, the idea, presented to other countries' diplomats as early as January 31, provoked a wave of criticism. For example, British and French officials said a broader range of countries could have been involved in the initiative.

Some members of the UN Security Council believe that the decision to reduce diplomatic pressure on Assad illustrates an attempt by Russia and the US to monopolise the platform. The critics complain that the initiative was presented to other countries as a done deal, which was considered rude.

The State Department press service neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the deal, but said that any plan of this kind requires the agreement of other Council members. In other words, the discussion could continue.

Out of priority

"Syria has fallen lower on the list of priorities because the US is now more focused on the Iran nuclear file and the Ukraine issue," Dima Moussa of the Syrian Negotiations Committee observed. "More than a year has passed since the Biden administration took office, and its policy on Syria is still being reconsidered."