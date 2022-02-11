A second "charity train" carrying 921 tonnes of emergency goods to Afghanistan under the coordination of Türkiye's government, has departed from the Turkish capital Ankara.

Bound for a journey of 4,168 kilometres (3,590 miles) on Friday, this shipment is carrying aid from 16 humanitarian organisations on its 45 wagons, coordinated by the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

It will pass through Iran and Turkmenistan before arriving in Afghanistan with the vital delivery of relief materials, said Hasan Pezuk, head of Turkish State Railways (TCDD), attending the sendoff.

Among the attendees were senior Turkish officials, including the deputy ministers of interior and transportation, along with representatives from humanitarian organizations, AFAD, and Türkiye's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet).

Humanitarian crisis