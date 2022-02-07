Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved amendments to a law stripping his long-ruling predecessor of key policy-making privileges after last month's unrest exposed a power struggle.

The amendments signed into law by Tokayev on Monday removed the requirement of the government to agree domestic and foreign policy initiatives with Nursultan Nazarbayev, news agency Tengrinews reported.

State-funded media outlet Khabar said the amendments cancelled Nazarbayev's "lifelong" chairmanships of the powerful security council and a consultative assembly set up to promote inter-ethnic harmony.

The presidential office did not immediately publish the text of the amended law.

Tokayev emerged from the crisis empowered, replacing Nazarbayev in posts he held before the turn of the year that had been viewed as checks on Tokayev's authority.

Tokayev's mentor Nazarbayev, 81, was widely seen as Kazakhstan's top decision-maker prior to January violence that left more than 200 people dead after protests that began over a gas price hike spiralled out of control.

